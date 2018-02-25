Shameless: Plus-Sized Pageant Winner Proud of Her Body

KORAT — While Thailand’s enthusiasm runs deep for its many beauty contests, a pageant held Sunday in Nakhon Ratchasima dispensed with the waifs to get real.

Though the pageant’s name may be far from “woke” and its comedy is played up, contestants at Miss Elephant’s Daughter represented a positive body image for plus-sized beauty at the event.

Kwanrapi Boonchaisuk, 29, seized the crown and went home with the 10,000 baht prize. Kwanrapi, who weighs 105 kilograms, said she is proud of her body and does not consider it a disadvantage. She said all people have potential and talents to be successful.

Another highlight was the “Miss Jumbo” prize, which transgender woman Piphu Supachokthakoon won for being the heaviest. Piphu weighted 156 kilograms.

The aim was to promote tourism in the province, particularly forest-related tourism.

Forty contestants joined the competition without a hint of irony in a society still dominated by girls wanting to get slimmer. A tailoring house called “Big Mama Studio” provided the evening gowns.