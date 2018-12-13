BANGKOK — The year 2018 is winding down, so it’s time to briefly remember what we spent the year searching for. Digitally, that is.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, much of the Google’s top results in Thailand centered around the happy escapism of lakorn and pop music, plus the romantic difficulties of celebrity couples.

Channel 3’s massive hit drama “Love Destiny” easily topped not only the most-searched overall term and TV show categories, but also revived interest in Thai history, as seen in spikes searches relating to the proper way to wear 17th century trousers and cooking Ayutthaya-era dishes.

It was also a year for news junkies. Among the most searched topics were the dramatic cave rescue operation in Chiang Rai, the inexhaustible saga over who really owned a 30 million-baht lotto ticket and the anti-dictatorship rap song that nearly broke the Thai internet.

Here’s a look at each category.