American GIs Celebrate Christmas 1971 in Udon Thani (Photos)

UDON THANI — Outdoor concerts featuring a Santa on the mic and shirtless privates chugging beer recall the life of the American GI in the early 1970s.

Those are some of the scenes in vintage photos purportedly taken Christmas Day 1971 at what was the 7th RRFS Ramasun Station in Udon Thani province. They were posted online Tuesday afternoon.

According to the post, Santa was flown in to the base by helicopter. In a scene familiar from any contemporary pool party, the photos also show someone being tossed into a swimming pool.

The post did not identify the source of the images. Neither the admin of the Facebook page that posted the photos, Udon Thani’s Past Days, nor the army base itself could not be reached for comment as of publication time.

Ramasun Base was a US military radar base built in 1964 approximately 18 kilometers outside of the provincial capital in Non Sung subdistrict. The US government bought 800 rai (128 hectares) of land there for what was USD$400 at the time.

Since the withdrawal of US forces in 1976, many buildings were left abandoned, later to become inhabited by bats. On Aug. 22, 1997, the base was renamed the Phaya Sunthorn Dharmatha Camp by the Prime Minister’s office. Some areas were restored and the Ramasun Camp History Museum was opened to become a local tourist attraction.