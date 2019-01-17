Thais Having Blasts From the Past With #10YearsChallenge

BANGKOK — A lot of things have happened in 10 years, and the latest global social media fad punctured the Thai zeitgeist Thursday.

As the world got busy posting decade-old photos as part of the #10YearsChallenge, Thai netizens have also joined in the fun. But it didn’t take long for some woke netizens to hijack the meme to make scathing statements about social issues.

First, as originally intended:

Pop singer Sakolrat “Four” Wornurai

YouTuber Kananut “Kanomroo” Wattanakaruna

Commoner Party MP candidate Pakorn Areekul

Even genders can change.

Pro-democracy activist Sirawith “Ja New” Seritiwat

Memes are mutable and before long it morphed into commentary on Thailand’s difficult decade.

This minimal approach suggests Thai democracy has remained elusive all that time.

According to this user, public buses remain nearly the same… as 28 years ago.

Nostalgic snack Eurocake seems to have lost its filling.

And what a change 10 years can do to nature!

