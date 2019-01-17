Thais Having Blasts From the Past With #10YearsChallenge

BANGKOK — A lot of things have happened in 10 years, and the latest global social media fad punctured the Thai zeitgeist Thursday.
As the world got busy posting decade-old photos as part of the #10YearsChallenge, Thai netizens have also joined in the fun. But it didn’t take long for some woke netizens to hijack the meme to make scathing statements about social issues.
First, as originally intended:
Pop singer Sakolrat “Four” Wornurai
จัดจ้านด้านทรงผม #10yearchallenge 10ปีผ่านไปไวยิ่งกว่าโกหก ❤️🤤
โพสต์โดย Kanomroo เมื่อ วันพุธที่ 16 มกราคม 2019
YouTuber Kananut “Kanomroo” Wattanakaruna
ความหล่อนั้นเหมือนเดิม เพิ่มเติมคือพุงและพรรคสามัญชน #10yearchallengeสามัญชน – The Commonerสามัญชนเหนือ – The Commonerสามัญชนอีสานสามัญชนฅนใต้ – The Commonerสามัญซน – Youngturk Commoners.
โพสต์โดย แมน ปกรณ์ เมื่อ วันพุธที่ 16 มกราคม 2019
Commoner Party MP candidate Pakorn Areekul
ว่าจะไม่ละนะะ #10yearschallenge #งงเค้านะคะ 🤔😂
โพสต์โดย Pichyada Chatkamjaroen เมื่อ วันพุธที่ 16 มกราคม 2019
Even genders can change.
#10yearschallenge 2009 – 2019
โพสต์โดย Sirawith Seritiwat เมื่อ วันพุธที่ 16 มกราคม 2019
Pro-democracy activist Sirawith “Ja New” Seritiwat
Memes are mutable and before long it morphed into commentary on Thailand’s difficult decade.
อยู่เมืองดัดจริต ชีวิตต้องป๊อป #10yearschallenge
โพสต์โดย Prakit Kobkijwattana เมื่อ วันพุธที่ 16 มกราคม 2019
This minimal approach suggests Thai democracy has remained elusive all that time.
28 ปีผ่านไปไวเหมือนโกหก #28yearschallenge #10yearschallenge #ข่าวช่องวัน
โพสต์โดย ข่าวช่องวัน เมื่อ วันพุธที่ 16 มกราคม 2019
According to this user, public buses remain nearly the same… as 28 years ago.
#10yearchallenge#ผู้บริโภค
โพสต์โดย ผู้บริโภค เมื่อ วันพุธที่ 16 มกราคม 2019
Nostalgic snack Eurocake seems to have lost its filling.
👌🏻
โพสต์โดย Kanisorn Bunanek เมื่อ วันพุธที่ 16 มกราคม 2019
And what a change 10 years can do to nature!
