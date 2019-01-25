Photos of Actor Chris Hemsworth Filming in Ratchaburi Go Viral

RATCHABURI — When the God of Thunder descended upon the mountains of a local national park, a fanboying government official shared the photos to viral fame.

Chonburi governor Chaiyawut Chan rushed to take photos with actor Chris Hemsworth, best known for his role as Thor in Marvel’s superhero films. Hemsworth is in Khao Ngu Stone Park for the filming of his new movie “Dhaka.”

“I went to Khao Ngu the other day to meet Chris Hemsworth, the handsome, muscular actor from Hollywood film ‘Thor,’” Chaiyawut wrote. “This movie has been allowed to be filmed here by the Ministry of Culture. I expect the movie to be worth at least 300 million baht and to help promote Ratchaburi tourism.”

Chaiyawut posted the photos Wednesday on Facebook, which have since gone viral. By Friday morning, they had garnered more than 6,000 likes and 2,500 shares. He said the scenes in Khao Ngu are of Hemsworth’s character in his home in Australia.

Chaiyawut also incorrectly compared it to the filming of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, which he said was shot in Zhangjiajie National Forest in China.

“You tried to show off. This is embarrassing. [“Lord of the Rings”] was filmed in New Zealand. It’s “Avatar” that was filmed in Zhangjiajie,” Facebook user Kritdikorn Wongswangpanich said.

“Dhaka” follows the story of a mercenary out to rescue an Indian boy, and is being filmed in Bangkok, Phuket, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon. Directed by Sam Hargrave, it will be released on Netflix in 2019.

