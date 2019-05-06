Princess Gains Social Media Traction During Coronation

BANGKOK — Rock and roll hand gestures. Selfies. Fashion shoots.

Amid the pomp and ceremony of His Majesty the King Rama X’s coronation, the public’s eye has been drawn to the colorful social media posts of his daughter Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana.

“Even though my rank is higher, I promise to remain the same, unchanged as always and forever,” she posted on her Facebook in English and Thai Monday morning.

In Sunday’s proceedings, the Princess was awarded a higher rank and titles.

Princess Sirivannavari’s social media was arguably one of the more relatable aspects of the ceremony. In a photo posted on Facebook Sunday night, she makes a rock and roll hand gesture next to her stepbrother, Prince Dipangkorn. In under 12 hours, the photo was shared more than 37,000 times and liked by more than 194,000 users. Her Facebook has over 1.5 million followers.

“Your highness is so rock-and-roll,” commented user Prizzy Meigee.

Netizens also praised the candour of a selfie of Princess Sirivannavari with her aunt Princess Sirindhorn.

“Before, we could only see photos of the royal family on TV or newspapers. Nowadays it’s easy to see them on social media, and to see them in different contexts,” Worapa Joey Hongcharoensombat commented. “This makes us feel closer to the monarchy, since we get to see their cuteness during personal moments. It makes me smile.”

Netizens noticed that during the royal proceedings on Saturday, Princess Sirivannavari attempted to give Prince Dipangkorn a high-five after he approached her and his other stepsister Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

Princess Sirivannavari also posted three sets of photos of the traditional Thai outfits she wore to the coronation ceremony. Unlike royal portraits of her family members, the Princess’ posture and facial expression evoke a high fashion photoshoot. The three posts gained more than 167,000 likes each.

Known for her equestrian skills and eponymous fashion line, Princess Sirivannavari, 32, was born to King Rama X’s second wife. She studied at the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts at Chulalongkorn University and the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne. She designed the swimsuits and some evening gowns worn in the Miss Universe 2018 pageant held in Bangkok.

Another social media savvy royal is Princess Sirivannavari’s aunt, Princess Ubolratana, who is known for her frequent posts on Instagram.

