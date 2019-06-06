Pantsuit-Gate II: Pro-Prayuth MP Piles on Rival’s Fashion

BANGKOK — A pro-junta MP has posted derogatory insults about the outfit worn by a Future Forward MP to the Wednesday parliamentary session that elected junta leader Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha to a second term as prime minister.

Phalang Pracharath MP Parina Kraikup on Thursday launched another social media attack at her apparent nemesis, Pannika Wanich from the Future Forward Party, for wearing a white-and-black outfit to parliament rather than all black.

“Whenever adults warn you, try to listen and respect them. It looks bad. Society doesn’t like naughty, outspoken children,” Parina said.

Parina accompanied her online attack with photos of parliament meeting rules, which state that women should “wear black outfits.”

Pannika’s outfit at the PM vote on Wednesday was first brought to public attention by junta-appointed senator Porntip Rojanasunand, who yesterday took to Facebook to criticize the black-and-white designer pantsuit.

MPs and other public officials are wearing black for 21 days to mourn former PM and chief royal adviser Prem Tinsulanonda, who died at the age of 98 on May 26.

Porntip drew flak for her criticism, with some condemning the senator’s outlandishly dyed hair as no more appropriate. Parina, however, affirmed Porntip’s purple spikes.

“Her Ladyship can have whatever color hair she wants. She’s had it for a long time and it’s accepted by society. She’s a lady, not an E Chor,” Parina wrote, using the derogatory prefix for a woman’s name before “Chor,” Pannika’s nickname.

Still, Parina admitted that the black-and-white suit was a “pretty” outfit.

“If I wore it, I would probably be a million times hotter than you, because I have a neck,” she wrote. “But I wouldn’t wear it to parliament, because I’m not an ‘E Chor.’”

In just four hours, the post has been liked 11,000 times and shared almost 8,000 times. Most comments disagreeing with Parina have been deleted, leaving only comments like “I love this so much! [For people] who don’t follow parliament rules,” as posted by Facebook user Suneerut Topara.

Parina has been using social media to post criticism and insults about Pannika ever since she acquired an MP seat in late May. On May 28, Parina posted a live video where she first called Pannika “E Chor.”

Parina has since vacillated between attacking Pannika and trying to pass off “E Chor” as a common insult in local Ratchaburi slang – although netizens have soundly rejected this excuse and flamed Parina. Parina even went to the Technology Crime Suppression Division to report netizens’ comments against her.

