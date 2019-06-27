BANGKOK — Thai fans plunged into mourning after the K-drama celebrity couple announced their divorce Thursday morning.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, known as the SongSong couple from the 2016 drama “Descendants of the Sun,” have made their impending divorce public.

Song Joong Ki, 34, announced though his management agency, Blossom Entertainment, that he has filed for divorce from Song Hye Kyo, 37 – to the chagrin of fans who celebrated their fairytale wedding less than two years ago.

“Right now, tears are pouring down my face. I feel so sorry for #SongJoongKi,” @NSriperm wrote. “I was hoping they would have descendants…I’m so sad, but I hope they will be strong. I’ll keep following their work.”

Song Hye Kyo’s agency, United Artists, attributed the divorce to “personality differences.”

“Rather than lengthening the process by considering each other’s faults and deriding each other, I hope to complete the divorce amicably,” Song Joong Ki said, according to AllKpop news. “ I ask for your understanding that it is difficult to reveal the specific details of our personal lives.”

The couple is proceeding with divorce through mediation. If negotiating through a third party fails, the process will go to court.

The couple tied the knot on Oct. 31, 2017, after meeting on the set of “Descendants of the Sun,” a 2016 K-drama so popular across Asia that even junta leader Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha recommended Thais watch.

As of Thursday, four of the top trending hashtags in Thailand are about the split: #SongJoongki (in Thai), #SongJoongKi, #SongSongCouple, and #SongHyeKyo.

A tweet from @Ggpnl39, retweeted more than 18,000 times, reassured Thais about the normalcy of divorce, which is not common in Thailand.

“Filing for divorce is a normal thing overseas, but Thais don’t usually do it, so it sounds like something extreme happened. But overseas, it doesn’t have to be an extreme situation,” they wrote.

“I was shocked when they married, but even more shocked when they divorced,” wrote @Directioner_FTH.

“Sometimes, even worse than heartache is finally marrying someone you love but then finding out that the relationship won’t work out,” offered @Mm_Catt05.

@Nct_ismylife21, like many other users, posted wedding photos of the couple. Their wedding card had read, “Finally, I’ve found who I was looking for after so long.”

“It ended way too quickly. Don’t you all remember feeling jealous of Song Hye Kyo? Joong Ki was so sincere. I’ll continue to root for the both of them,” @Nct_ismylife21 wrote.

Song Hye Kyo’s latest K-drama romance “Encounter” wrapped up on Channel 7 in April, while Song Joong Ki’s high-fantasy “Arthdal Chronicles” is currently streaming on Netflix.