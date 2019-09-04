BANGKOK — A usually tedious weather forecast program went viral overnight after staff forgot to disable amusing face filters during a Monday livestream.

Ten minutes into a Monday Facebook live video by the Meteorological Department, director-general Phuwieng Phrakhammintara entered the frame to warn about the incoming storm Kajiki – while several face filters, such as a purple mustache, a robot, and even a wizard’s hat pop up.

Phuwieng said on Wednesday that he doesn’t mind being an online hit.

“My son even sent it to me,” Phuwieng said Wednesday. “It’s so funny and I laughed to myself. It’s also awkward, but mai pen rai.”

The moment of joy lasted for about a minute before his colleagues managed to switch off the filters. His briefing then continued as usual.

Phuwieng said his colleagues noticed the blunder, but the filters kept changing as they tried to disable them. They came to apologize after the live session.

“It’s quite a serious topic as many people are being affected by the floods. But I think it might help those people relieve their stress,” Phuwieng said.

The video has gained more than 280,000 views and been shared more than 5,380 times as of Wednesday.