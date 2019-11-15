Thailand Cheers as ‘Lisa’ Blackpink Listed on Time 100 List

NEW YORK — Thai Blinks and netizens are rejoicing Friday as Lisa Blackpink was chosen as one of the 100 influential young people by Time magazine.

Time Magazine listed Blackpink, which includes Thai national Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, on the Time 100 Next list which chooses 100 rising stars in various fields worldwide. The list also includes a famed Thai architect and a billionaire-turned-politician whose party swept over 80 MP seats in the latest poll.

“They’re heralding a new era of Korean acts stepping past language barriers to play global stages,” Time wrote.

Blackpink, a K-pop girl group under YG Entertainment, has 31 million subscribers on YouTube – more than any other music group in the world. In April, Blackpink was also the first K-pop act to perform at Coachella.

Thai netizens congratulated Lisa for being one of the three Thais on the list.

“Blinks, keep on fighting,” YouTube user Mayuree Praking commented, referencing the name for . “Let’s make all of their music videos reach a billion views. I turn them on everyday on my commute to work.”

“Their talent and hard work is clear evidence. It’s not a surprise everyone loves them,” wrote another commenter on Youtube, Khunthana Phakhow. “Antis are just jealous.”

“Lalisa Manoban or Lisa Blackpink, are the first K-pop idols to go to Coachella and to get a billion views on YouTube,” wrote Twitter user SamZemSame, “But please have a comeback! That’s from me, not from time!”

“Lisa, you’re a girl who really went far, farther than we thought. You’re so talented,” wrote Facebook user Or Wilieraf.

In Thailand, Lisa, 22, is one of the most popular celebrities around, with Blackpink concerts selling out in minutes. She’s a presenter for various brands but also has a large online following – she single-handedly started a viral meme for changing one’s phone background to a Chinese wealth god after she was seen doing so.

Netizens showered her with compliments when she donated money to rural flood victims in September. Even influential politicians have declared themselves Blinks. Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha has been autotuned singing Blackpink hits, and young girls as far as Sa Kaeo posted viral cover dances of “Playing With Fire.”

However, some commenting on Time’s post about Blackpink’s position on their list resented the presence of Korean pop stars on the list of an American magazine.

“Why we are talking about a bunch of untalented robots make [sic] of silicone and made by a very far industry who doesn’t care about animal and people rights!” wrote Facebook user Freya Karstein Malvert.

“K pop isn’t a real thing in America. Maybe 32 people like it, they are just really loud about it,” wrote user Timothy Ronald Pell.

Two other Thais made the Time 100 Next list are Kotchakorn Voraakhom, the prolific architect behind the popular Chulalongkorn University Centenary park, and leader of the Future Forward party Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

Related stories:

Chinese God of Wealth Becomes Unlikely Meme on Thai Internet

Lisa Blackpink Donates 100k Baht to Flood Victims

Black Pink Announces Tour, Bangkok Dates

Thaksin’s Son Declares for ‘Black Pink’ and K-Pop Sphere Erupts

Hear Prayuth Sing Black Pink, ‘Shape of You’ (Video)

Young Thai Girls’ K-Pop Parody is This Week’s Internet Catnip