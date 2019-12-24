BANGKOK — What’s red and green and royal all over? Why, a video of Princess Ubolratana wishing us a Merry Christmas, of course.

Princess Ubolratana, the eldest sister of King Rama X, posted a video of her dressed up as an elf and singing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” on Christmas Eve to her Instagram.

“#BusyButStillPretty,” the caption to the 1:15 minute-long clip said, including one of her signature hashtags.

The princess, 68, is an active social media user, especially on her private but widely-followed Instagram handle, @nichax.