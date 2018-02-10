    MBK39 Leader Arrested Before Planned Protest

    By
    Teeranai Charuvastra, Staff Reporter
    -
    Ekachai Hongkanwan flashes a three-finger salute of the junta opposition in front of the Pathum Wan Police Station on Saturday.
    Ekachai Hongkanwan flashes a three-finger salute of the junta opposition in front of the Pathum Wan Police Station on Saturday.

    BANGKOK — Police on Saturday arrested a pro-democracy activist leader just hours before a planned protest.

    Ekachai Hongkangwan, one of the four campaigners wanted by authorities on charges related to a Jan. 27 previous protest was arrested his home in Lat Phrao area of Bangkok.

    Ekachai and three others – Rangsiman Rome, Arnon Nampha and Sirawith Seritiwat – defied summons to appear before police on Thursday. They pledged to join the upcoming protest this evening at Democracy Monument.

    Read: Arrest Us Tomorrow, Wanted MBK39 Leaders Taunt Police

    The activist was brought to Pathumwan Police Station, where he told reporters he would deny all charges because he had done nothing wrong before flashing a three-finger salute to them.

    Ekachai and three other leaders were charged with sedition and violating a law that banned staging protests within 150-meter radius of a royal residence.

    A total of up to 39 people were charged for joining the rally, including nine alleged organizers. All reported to police by Thursday as instructed except for Ekachai, Rangsiman, Sirawith and Arnon.

    Today’s protest is planned for 5pm at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument.

    SHARE
    taboola
    Previous articleSweden’s Kalla Wins 1st Gold at Olympics
    Next articlePolice Don’t Move on Protest Leaders as Rally Begins
    Teeranai Charuvastra, Staff Reporter

    Teeranai Charuvastra can be reached at teeranai@khaosodenglish.com and followed on Twitter at @teeranai_c. He began working for Khaosod newspaper in 2012 before switching to Khaosod English in late 2013. His interests include politics, crime, the monarchy and the latest Naga sightings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR