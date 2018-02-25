Rabbit Hole Named Bangkok’s Best at Bar Awards

BANGKOK — Thonglor’s fight to remain the capital’s top trendy nightlife destination got a boost Sunday night with its upscale bar Rabbit Hole being named the best bar in town.

Rabbit Hole was poured the Best Bar award over Teens of Thailand in Chinatown, Smalls on Suan Phlu and the swanky, riverside Bamboo Bar at the Mandarin Oriental. Bamboo didn’t end up going home alone though, winning both Best Hotel Bar and Bangkok Institution awards.

Buntanes “Pop” Direkrittikul of Eat Me was named Best Bartender.

The awards are selected by a panel of selected industry professionals.

The Bar Awards were began in 2014 in Singapore by Tron Young and held for the first time in Bangkok last year. Winners in all 12 categories were announced Sunday at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit.

Full list:

Bar of the Year: Rabbit Hole

Bartender of the Year: Buntanes “Pop” Direkrittiku

Best New Bar: #Findthelockerroom

Best Restaurant Bar: Eat Me

Best Beer Bar: Mikkeller

Best Wine Bar: La Casa Nostra

Best Hotel Bar: The Bamboo Bar

Best Bangkok Institution: The Bamboo Bar

Best Hospitality Ambassador: David Jacobson

Best Hospitality Team: Backstage

Most Creative Cocktail Bar: Vesper

The Rising Star: Noppasate Hirunwathit

Story: Todd Ruiz, Chayanit Itthipongmaetee