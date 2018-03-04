Follow editor Todd Ruiz and reporter Teeranai Charuvastra into the mean streets of Pattaya, Thailand, as they search for Russians arrested for conducting “advanced sex training” in the city.

There, in a coastal enclave infamous for vice, endemic corruption and transnational crime, they also claimed to have dirt on powerful Russian figures suspected of roles in interfering in the 2016 US election, not to mention evidence that would “bring down” Donald Trump.

Go behind the headlines in a riveting and entertaining account of the reporting that went into our recent stories in the debut episode of Khaosod English: The Show.

You can listen by several ways below or download it in MP3 format.

Related stories:

Pattaya Cops Crash Sex Class by Russian ‘Sex Guru’ and ‘Oligarch Hunter’

Khaosod English Exclusive: Russians in Thai Jail Offer Secrets on Trump Election For US Asylum

Read Letter Offering Evidence of Russian Meddling Just Delivered to US Embassy

Russians Offering US Election Secrets For American Protection Moved to Bangkok