‘Bad Genius’ Sweeps Suphannahong Awards

BANGKOK — A thriller on the national pastime of exam cheating that dominated the box office and was a hit abroad dominated all others at the annual film industry’s biggest award show last night.

“Bad Genius” (“Chalad Games Goeng”) won 12 Golden Swans at the 27th Thailand National Film Association Awards Sunday night including best picture, director, lead actor and lead actress.

The other seven awards were best supporting actress, best supporting actor, best costume design, best art direction, best original score, best recording and sound mixing and best film editing.

Last year’s highest-grossing Thai film, which did 103 million baht at the box office, tells the story of a high school math genius who schemes to help rich, academically challenged students cheat on standardized exams. It was produced by studio GDH 559 and shattered records for a Thai film export with theater releases in Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, New Zealand and Australia.

Here are the other recipients at last night’s awards show held at the Thailand Cultural Centre awards show:

Lifetime Achievement: Sorapong Chatree, actor

Best Supporting Actress: Ploy Sornarin for “Siam Square”

Best Original Song: “Tod Wela Bad Jeb,” by Boy Panomprai, “Thibaan The Series”

Best Visual Effects: “The Promise”

Best Makeup Effects: “Premika-Parab”

Most popular actor from votes: Sunny Suwanmethanon

Most popular actress from votes: Namthip “Bee” Jongrachatawiboon

