Bangkok Quickies: Where to Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day

BANGKOK — The capital will run green late this week through early next week to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

In honor to the patron of Ireland, shamrocks and beer pints, several venues will host special events starting Thursday. Here are a few.

Golden Axe Throw Club: Unleash your rage for a change. Take part in three hours of axe-throwing and beer-drinking at Bangkok’s first axe-throwing range for Bangkok St. Patrick’s Day Axe Throwing. It starts at 7pm on Saturday. Tickets are 700 baht per person for three hours and include one beer. They can be booked in advance.

The Stranger Bar: Drag show destination on Silom Soi 4 will host a night of Everybody’s Irish on Saint Paddy’s Day. Drag queens will perform from 10pm on Saturday. Win a game to drink Paddy’s Sperm Shot. Admission is free.

Beer Republic: A beer bar near BTS Chit Lom will celebrate the occasion through the weekend. St. Patrick’s Day’s Weekend will serve food and drinks from Guinness, Kilkenny, Irish Mules to Shepherd’s Pie and Dublin coddle at affordable prices.

The Drunken Leprechaun Bangkok: Lots of drinking games, competitions and raffles will run all day long at an Irish pub on Soi Sukhumvit 15. Expect a Chug the Jug competition, Leprechaun’s Toss and a chance to win a flight or hotel stay. The event starts at 10am on Saturday and will run until 11pm.

Check Inn 99: Cabaret bar-restaurant, now on Soi Sukhumvit 33, on Monday will host a live performance of one-man band Lee Shamrock. Ladies will get a complimentary Irish margarita from 6pm until 9pm. The Fab Four Thailand will play a tributing to The Beatles from 9pm until late.

The Huntsman Pub: A traditional British pub in Nana area will serve special menus: corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew, soda bread, Irish coffee mousse cake and more from 6pm through 10pm on Saturday. The buffet dinner is 950+++ baht per person.

Wishbeer Home Bar: A beer bar on Soi Sukhumvit 67 on Friday and Saturday will host “Irish party,” serving Green Beer, Irish Beer Bomb, Guinness and Kilkenny.

Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit: Taking place earlier on Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day Shindig will feature Irish food, raffles and free flow drinks. Irish trio Dingle Sound will perform live. The event runs from 6:30pm through 10pm on Thursday. Tickets are 1,400 baht for members and 1,600 baht for non-members.

Chulalongkorn University Stadium: The stadium on Saturday will transform into an Irish sport field. Female players will compete in a match of Gaelic football – a mix between rugby and football. Food and drinks will be available.