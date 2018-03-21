Silom Drag Queen Bar to Throw HBD Blowout

BANGKOK — A Silom drag queen destination is ready to level up its extravaganza-ness and blow a birthday candle or six later this month.

For its sixth birthday, The Stranger Bar will throw itself a 69 Anonymousary Party featuring live stage performances from lip-syncing and high-energy dancing to just throwing shade by international and local drag artists.

The March 31 party will welcome special guest drag queen Brigiding “Gigi” Aricheta who will be flying in from the Philippines. By her side will be the bar’s nine resident stars: M Stranger Fox, Jaja, Zymone, Kandy, Gisele, Meannie Minaj, Cherilyn, Angele and Ze-pee. DJ Steven G, who also plays Maggie Choo’s, will work the deck.

The Stranger Bar was founded in 2012 by Chakgai “M” Jermkwan and his Irish husband Sean L’Estrange. It’s the only venue in Bangkok that offers a drag show every day.

The event starts at 9pm on March 31 and will run until late. The Stranger Bar is located on Soi Silom 4 and can be reached by foot from BTS Sala Daeng.