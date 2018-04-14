Songkran Goes Off Wet, Wild and Spirited in Bangkok (Photos)

BANGKOK — If revelers vote with their feet, the furious water- and booze-drenched combat of Khaosan Road proved a stronger draw than a government-sponsored cultural event nearby in Bangkok’s old quarter.

And once past the checkpoints into the “alcohol-free” zone, where large water guns and face powder were supposed to be banned, it was anything goes as usual.

Meanwhile on Khaosan Road …

Reporting Asaree Thaitrakulpanich, Teeranai Charuvastra

