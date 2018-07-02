See Mozambican Marvels Through Thai Photog’s Lens

BANGKOK — A Thai photographer who fell in love with modern architecture will show his shots of modernist gems in a southern African nation.

The Cement City: Moçambique Modern features more than 70 photographs portraying modernist architectural treasures in Maputo, Mozambique, known as a major port city and cosmopolitan town in Africa with a rich history and culture.

The photographer, Weerapon Singnoi, is also behind Facebook page Foto_Momo, where more than 300 modernist architectural treasures throughout Thailand are displayed – from Scala cinema to “Pumpkin Building.”

Read: Thai Modernism Gets Second Life in ‘Foto_MoMo’ (Photos)

Weerapon spent two weeks in April shooting dozens of venues in Maputo. Some of the highlights Mozambique’s own 87-year-old standalone Cinema Scala and Saint Anthony Catholic Church, popularly known by its nickname “Lemon Squeezer.”

“It’s like I found a gold mine,” Weerapon said.

Admission is free. The exhibition will run July 17 through July 29 at L floor of the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre. The contemporary art center can be reached from BTS National Stadium.

Related stories

Thai Modernism Gets Second Life in ‘Foto_MoMo’ (Photos)

