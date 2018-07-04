Mariah Carey to Return to Bangkok

BANGKOK — One of the world’s biggest pop divas is coming to Bangkok again later this year, a concert promoter announced Wednesday.

Best known for “Without You,” “When You Believe” and “Hero,” Mariah Carey will employ her five-octave range to sing chart-toppers and more as part of her The #1 tour, according to promoter Teddy Time’s announcement.

The concert will take place Nov. 9 at BITEC Bang Na. More ticketing details will be available on ThaiTicketMajor.

Carey, who hit her peak in the ‘90s, last performed in Bangkok in 2014 for her The Elusive Chanteuse Show at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani.