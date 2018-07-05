Police, SWAT Team Surround Bangkok Home After Fatal Shooting

BANGKOK — Following hours of negotiations by police officers and a SWAT team, a man suspected of shooting a woman to death committed suicide Thursday afternoon inside a house in Bang Yi Khan area.

At about 2:40pm, police officers and a SWAT team broke inside a four-storey house on Soi Charan Sanitwong 34 where Piyawat Metsiriloek had been hiding after allegedly shooting a woman to death.

Local police were alerted about a shooting at the venue Thursday morning. A woman’s body was found on the first floor. The victim, who was shot in the head, was identified as Siriporn Pochanada, 63.

Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated without notice.