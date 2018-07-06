BANGKOK — Thai Death Metal fans can head bang, mosh – and maybe even burn a bible or two – when pioneering Death Metal band Vital Remains roars into town later this month.

Formed in 1988 by guitarist Paul Flynn, Vital Remains is known for its sophisticated songwriting and production. With earlier works using keyboard and ambient noise in their tracks, Vital Remains have to date recorded six critically-acclaimed studio albums.

Their last album, “Icons of Evil,” was release in 2007 and earned a four-star review on online music guide AllMusic.

“These guys were the second generation of death metal bands and over the years have seen band members come and go, and I think this is what has contributed to their evolving sound,” said Blast Magazine editor Suranpong “Yos” Sookpanon.

The band also made headlines when police officer Andrew Ricks from Sanford, Florida joined the Band onstage in 2015 to sing “Dechristianize,” a song about the crucification of Christ. Ricks was forced to resign following the incident.

The concert will take place 8pm to 9:30pm on July 25 at the Rock Pub, get there from via BTS Ratchathewi’s Exit 2. Tickets are 1,000 baht for early birds, 1,100 baht on pre-sale and 1,200 at the door. Early bird and pre-sale tickets can be bought at Gram Siam Paragon.