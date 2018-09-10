Indie Theater House RCA Coming Downtown as House Samyan

BANGKOK — Seeing indie flicks will soon be a lot more convenient for downtown denizens.

After 14 years, House RCA will open a second theater at the forthcoming Samyan Mitrtown, and it will be called House Samyan.

Announced over the weekend by Samyan Mitrtown President Thanapol Sirithanachai, House Samyan will have three cinemas sitting atop the new development.

House RCA was opened in 2004 with two cinemas. It’s known to cinephiles who are willing to fight traffic to see non-commercial films that don’t screen at major theatres.

When it opens not far from Chulalongkorn University, the new cinema will serve the college crowd that earlier this year lost Lido theater, one of the few downtown venues that showed independent films.

Samyan Mitrtown is a mixed-use project by Golden Land Property Development. It will sit next to Chamchuri Park and open to the public in September 2019, just 300 meters from MRT Samyan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Related stories:

New Park to Open Near Chula on Sunday