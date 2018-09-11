German Man Stabbed in Neck Near BTS Mo Chit

BANGKOK — A German man Tuesday was stabbed in the neck Tuesday afternoon at a bus stop near BTS Mo Chit.

In what appeared to be a random act of violence, a Thai man ran up to 63-year-old Peter Specht as he was waiting for a taxi with his girlfriend and stabbed him in the neck, according to police.

The attacker attempted to flee but was stopped and subdued by a motorcycle taxi driver.

Police said he appeared to be on drugs and denied attacking Specht. They’ve been unable to confirm his identity as the man possessed two identification cards.

Specht’s wound was not deep and he is being treated at a nearby hospital.

Bang Sue police said the man appeared high on drugs and was unable to give any clear statements, though a preliminary test for drugs came back negative. The man told police he didn’t intend to stab Specht.