Nordic Film Fest to Set Sail With ‘Kon-Tiki’ Sea Quest

BANGKOK — The epic journey of a Norwegian explorer who sailed on a raft 8,000 kilometers across the Pacific Ocean will be among the top eight films from Nordic countries to screen in Bangkok later this month.

After it debuted last year in Bangkok, the Nordic Film Festival will return with the screening of eight films at a downtown shopping mall.

The highlights include “Kon-Tiki,” an exciting feature of real-life explorer Thor Heyerdahl, who in 1947 sailed on a handmade wooden raft from South America to the Polynesian islands.

Another Norwegian film is “The King’s Choice” which chronicles three dramatic days during which King Haakon VII must make a decision after Nazi Germany invades Norway.

A Swedish documentary will feature female power-duo Martha Nabwire and Niki Tsappos, who battle against their rivals – mostly men – in the hip-hop dance industry.

Nominated best foreign-language film for the Oscars, “Land of Mine” highlights a little-known post-World War II story – when German prisoners of war were forced to find and defuse thousands of land mines in Denmark.

After showing at the LGBT+ Film Festival back in July, “Tom of Finland” – the biopic of a Finnish artist who is one of the world’s prominent gay icons – will show again.

All movies are free with English subtitles available. Tickets are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event, organized by the embassies of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, will start at 6pm Sept. 28, then it will run through Sept. 30 at Quartier CineArt located on the fourth floor of EmQuartier. The shopping mall can be reached from BTS Phrom Phong.