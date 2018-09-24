‘The Big Lebowski’ Kicks Off Jazz Bar’s Rooftop Movie Nights

BANGKOK — A laid-back, Sathorn-area jazz bar will debut a movie series Sunday with the Coen Brothers’ comic masterpiece.

Four years after it opened, Smalls will turn its rooftop into a cinema venue with one of the greatest stoner movies of all time, “The Big Lebowski.”

The 1998 film, directed by Joel Coen and Nathan Coen, is about Jeff Lebowski – no one calls him Lebowski, he’s The Dude, man – who loses his rug after being mistaken by two thugs for a Pasadena millionaire with the same name. There’s a kidnapping plot, some bowling musical interludes, The Jesus, a fair amount of joints smoked and The Dude’s bowling bros, Walter (John Goodman) and Donny (Steve Buscemi).

The event marks the first of Smalls’ Sunday cult classic movie series called The Flicker.

“The Big Lebowski” will screen at 7:30pm on Sunday at Smalls. However, the limited space can accommodate only 35 so attendance is on a on first-come, first served basis.

Smalls is located on Suan Phlu Road and can be reached by taxi or motorbike from BTS Chong Nonsi.