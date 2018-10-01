Brew Yoga Meets Silent Disco Saturday in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Since last year, beer and yoga has become a way to heighten states of mind and body – and this week it’s going a step further.

On Saturday, an event will feature three types of therapies all together – yoga, beer and music – under the concept Silent Brew Yoga.

To put it simply, imagine brew yoga at a silent disco party. Those who sign up will get a pair of noise-isolating wireless LED headphones. The gadgets can dial into three channels of different instructors and DJs, who will play three different music genres: 90s Thai, deep house and EDM.

Attendees will be able to buy a variety of drinks will be available. Those who don’t drink alcohol can have kombucha, ginger ale, fresh orange juice, coconut juice and more.

The event, billed as being held in the country for the first time, is organized by Brew Yoga Thailand, according to founder Nipaporn “Whan” Audrach.

“I want silent brew yoga to approach more kind of people because [we’re] more than just a workout event,” Nipaporn said. “Thailand already has silent disco, silent yoga and brew yoga are already available in many cities around the world, but no one has combined them all together yet. I can say this is even the first time of the world.”

Attendees need no yoga experience. Tickets available online are 850 baht and include a brew yoga, zumba or cardio dance class, as well as food and beverages.

The event starts at 3pm on Saturday at the Helix Garden, located on the fifth floor of EmQuartier. The luxury shopping mall is connected to BTS Phrom Phong.

Brew yoga debuted last year in Bangkok, bringing yoga that tests body, mind and balance with a bottle of beer. It is inspired by Berlin-based event Bieryoga, which started the trend in 2015 and has since been picked up in cities such as Melbourne and Sydney.

