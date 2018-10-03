New JJ Green? New Night Market to Open Friday in Ratchada

BANGKOK — Two weeks after iconic night market JJ Green was shut forever, a new night market will pop up only a few kilometers away.

On Friday, Green Vintage Ratchada market will take over a shopping mall-residential building on Ratchadaphisek Road. With hundreds of vendors selling everything from cheap tees and cool toys to stylish handcrafts and antiques.

The market will be located at Suan Lum Night Bazaar Ratchada. It will open 4pm through 1am from Friday to Sunday.

Suan Lum Night Bazaar Ratchada is located on Ratchadaphisek Road and at the Ratchada-Lat Phrao intersection. It can be reached from MRT Lat Phrao.

In mid-September, JJ Green night market closed forever after the contract on its land expired and wasn’t renewed. The plot will be used for the construction of a larger park which will combine Wachirabenchathat (Suan Rodfai), Queen Sirikit and Chatuchak parks.

