Lineup Set for Epic Indie Music Fest ‘Maho Rasop’

BANGKOK — The capital city’s music fans are more than ready for an epic 12-hour outdoor music festival which will welcome nearly 20 acts next month.

Organizers behind Maho Rasop Music Festival (“entertainment” in Thai) on Saturday announced a complete lineup consisting of 19 international and local musical acts who will take an outdoor stage in November in Phra Ram IX area.

The marquee talent among them is London quartet The Vaccines, who opened for world-famous acts such as The Rolling Stones, Muse and Arctic Monkeys. Check out some of their best songs “If You Wanna,” “Post Break-Up Sex” and “Norgaard.”

More reasons not to miss the event: UK shoegaze icons Slowdive will show off their skills through nostalgic ‘90s tracks “When the Sun Hits,” “Alison” and the recent mesmerizing “Sugar for the Pill.” American singer-songwriter Ernest Greene, known professionally as Washed Out, will bring out everything from bedroom pop to chillwave.

Upbeat Melbournian electronic group Miami Horror, soul-infused pop outfit PREP and Taiwanese three-piece math rock Elephant Gym will also join.

R&B sensation Dean, dubbed a dark horse talent among internationally famous South Korean artists, will make a comeback after performing in Bangkok last year.

The list continues with local acts highlighting tropical-inspired indie pop Gym and Swim, shoegaze group Hariguem Zaboy and up-and-coming pop quintet Temp.

The one-day event runs from noon through midnight on Nov. 17 at Live Park Rama 9, located on Rama IX Road. Tickets, which have been selling in phases, are available online for 3,990 baht.

The event was first announced in July, with 200 blind tickets sold out.

The organizers of Maho Rasop are Bangkok-based gig promoters Have You Heard?, Seen Scene Space and music streaming service Fungjai.

