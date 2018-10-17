Man Survives Kanchanaburi Ravine Plunge

KANCHANABURI — A man trapped for two nights at the bottom of a ravine was rescued Wednesday morning after a challenging rescue operation.

The 46-year-old man, identified only as Niphon or by his nickname Tai, was airlifted at about noon by helicopter in a rescue mission involving more than 60 rescue workers and soldiers.

Niphon reportedly suffered a broken right leg and unspecified head injury.

It took time for the rescue team to retrieve him due to challenging terrain and weather – rain and heavy fog limited visibility.

Niphon had been traveling with a group of five Monday night when he fell from a hill near the Roi Wa Waterfall in the Khao Laem National Park.