Mahidol Prof Dies After Being Pulled From Flaming Wreck

BANGKOK — A Mahidol University lecturer died Wednesday night after he was dramatically pulled from a burning vehicle near Central Pinklao.

Rattakarn Komolrat, a 40-year-old business instructor, was taken to the Chao Phraya Hospital where he succumbed to injuries and loss of blood sustained in a car accident that took place on Borommaratchachonnani Road.

Rattakarn’s Nissan had crashed into the back of a pickup truck at about 10:45am. It soon became engulfed in flames. Dramatic images from the scene showed his rescue by a police officer.

Capt. Saranpong Onsing said he used a hammer to break a window and pull Rattakarn from the car before he was burned to death.

Investigating officer Lt. Col. Natthanan Muang-ngam said the driver of the pickup truck was being questioned.

Rattakarn taught Business Administration at the Mahidol University International College.