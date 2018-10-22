Rupaul Survivor ‘Shangela’ to Halleloo in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Earlier this year, drag glamazons BKK Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls lit up a Bangkok runway with fashion, lip-syncing and shade. In December, it’s trans-sation Shangela’s turn.

Fresh off appearing in “A Star is Born,” Shangela, a star queen from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” will bring her-larious one-woman show “Shangela is Shook” to Bangkok. What will she do? Death drop, lip-sync, or slay as comedy Mariah Carey one more time? Prepare to be shook.

Tickets are available online starting at 1,500 baht. The show, organized by LA Comedy Live, starts at 8pm on Dec. 13 at the Dr. Thaworn Phornprapha Auditorium. The concert hall is located on the fifth floor of the Siam Motors Building across from the National Stadium, a short walk from BTS National Stadium.

Shangela, borned as D.J. Pierce, is a Los Angeles drag queen best known for twice battling to be the top queen on RuPaul’s transcendent reality show. She was the first contestant eliminated in the show’s second season and made it to sixth in its third. Shangela has also appeared in television shows and movies such as “2 Broke Girls,” “Glee” and “The X-Files.”

In March, Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls, runners-up from the show’s eighth season, performed in Bangkok at KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha.

