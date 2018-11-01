First-Timer from Surat Thani Wins Miss Teen Thailand

BANGKOK — A Matthayom 4 student snagged the Miss Teen Thailand 2018 crown on her first try.

Wanrada “Effy” Petchamnan, 16, was crowned Miss Teen Thailand 2018 Wednesday night at BCC Hall in Central Ladprao.

“I’ve never been in a pageant, done modelling or shot advertisements. I’m just a normal kid,” the braces-wearing student at Suratpittaya School said after winning.

Effy won a 300,000 baht cash prize and a crown. Second place went to Chanoknan “Benz” Senpin,18, with Pawinee “Rebecca” Pegen, 15, winning third.

Miss Teen Thailand pageants have been held annually since 1989, with the winners getting a foothold into the Thai entertainment industry.