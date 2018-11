NONG KHAI — Tourists visit a new skywalk Saturday morning in the northern province of Nong Khai to take in scenic views of what’s called the “sea of fog.”

The new attraction is located in the province’s Sangkhom district and opens at 6am. It has attracted tourists who want to enjoy the views over the Mekong River and Thai-Laos border. Temperatures fell to 16C this morning.