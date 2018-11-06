Students Accuse Chiang Mai University Prof of Filming Up Skirts

CHIANG MAI — Police obtained a warrant Monday for the arrest of a university lecturer accused of taking upskirt videos of his students.

Jadet Techasai, a 30-year-old Thai-language professor at Chiang Mai University, was accused of using an iPad tablet to surreptitiously film videos after three unidentified students filed a complaint Friday at the Phu Ping Ratchaniwet Police Station.

The students told police Jadet pressed button to begin recording from the front camera of his iPad and then left it faceup on the floor near his desk as students approached to sign in for attendance.

Police said the students had suspected Jadet since August but only gathered evidence Thursday after snatching the tablet and handing it over to the university’s executive board. The board later gave the tablet with the footage to the police.

Jadet faces charges of obscenity involving a minor over 15. If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a 20,000-baht fine.

Col. Teerapol Intaralip, deputy provincial police commander, said Jadet’s whereabouts are unknown. Authorities believe he fled to his hometown in Lampang province.

Correction: An earlier version of the article stated that Jadet faces charges of obscenity toward a minor under 15. In fact, he faces charges of obscenity toward a minor over 15.

