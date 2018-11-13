Kodaline Bangkok Fans’ ‘High Hopes’ Come True

BANGKOK — A long-awaited gig is finally happening with the announcement by a local promoter today that the Irish rock band behind “High Hopes,” “Brand New Day” and, of course, their debut single “All I Want,” is coming to Bangkok

Irish alt-rockers Kodaline will for the first time stage a show in the capital at the invitation of newbie promoter Mangosteen, who debuted their own music festival in May, whose Tuesday morning announcement surprised many.

The homegrown opening acts will include the up-and-coming Phum Viphurit and synth-pop band Polycat. More artists will be announced at a later date.

The concert will take place Feb. 22 at BITEC Bangna Hall. Get the from BTS Bang Na. Tickets start at 2,600 baht and will be available online Thursday. Entry is 18 and up.

Kodaline was founded in Dublin in 2006, formerly as 21 Demands. The quartet consists of Steve Garrigan, Mark Prendergast, Vincent May and Jason Boland.