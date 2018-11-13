‘Lauv’ to be Young and in Love in Bangkok City

BANGKOK — A year after he opened for Ed Sheeran’s in Bangkok, fresh-faced singer-songwriter Lauv will be returning as the headliner in May.

Known best for his up-tempo track “I Like Me Better,” Ari Leff, or Lauv, will perform mid-2019, promoter Viji Corp announced Tuesday morning.

The 24-year-old American artist rose to fame after releasing his first EP “Lost in the Light” in 2015 with R&B, pop and indie influences. He joined English megastar Ed Sheeran’s Divide Tour last year before embarking on his first world tour earlier this year.

The concert will start at 9pm on May 18 at Moonstar Studio. The music venue is located in Soi Ladprao 80. Tickets are 2,200 baht and go on sale online Nov. 23.