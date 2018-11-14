The 30 Parks in Bangkok to Float Your Krathong

By
Chayanit Itthipongmaetee, Staff Reporter
Students raise krathongs made of natural materials for the Loy Krathong festival in Phitsanulok province in a 2015 file photo.

BANGKOK — After festivities were canceled in 2016 and remained low-key for 2017, the Loy Krathong festival returns later this month with dozens of venues to celebrate in the capital.

A total of 30 parks in Bangkok will mark Loy Krathong Day on Nov. 22 by welcoming the public to float (loy) their krathong (krathong), according to the metropolitan administration.

The parks include inner-city favorites Lumphini and Benjakitti parks, as well as Wachirabenchatat Park (Suan Rot Fai), which will be open 3pm to midnight for the occasion.

The major celebrations put on by City Hall will take place at two venues: a park under the Rama VIII Bridge and at Khlong Ong Ang, where walkways have been rebuilt to improve walkability and some color added.

However, the city’s largest park – King Rama IX – and others including Queen Sirikit and Bung Nong Bon parks will not allow the public to float krathongs.

Apart from the parks, the public can gather at piers and canals or any publicly accessible waterway to float their preferably biodegradable boats.

Loy Krathong merrymakers should note that fireworks and floating lanterns remain strictly banned during the day, not to mention discharging firearms into the sky.

Here is the full list of 30 parks, by district, that will be open to public for Loy Krathong:

Pathumwan District

  • Lumphini Park

Chatuchak District

  • Chatuchak Park
  • Wachirabenchatat Park (Suan Rot Fai)

Lad Krabang District

  • Phra Nakhon Park
  • Her Majesty the Queen’s 60th Birthday Park

Phra Nakhon District

  • Saranrom Park
  • Santichaiprakan Public Park

Bang Kho Laem District

  • Public Park in Commemoration of H.M. the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday
  • Rommaninat Park

Thung Khru District

  • Thonburirom Park

Bueng Kum District

  • Seri Thai Park
  • Nawamin Pirom Park

Nong Chok District

  • Nong Chok Park

Khlong Toei District

  • Benchasiri Park
  • Benjakitti Park

Min Buri District

  • Bueng Krathiam Park
  • Wareepirom Park
  • Rattipirom Park

Ratchathewi District

  • Santiphap Park

Bang Khen District

  • Ram Indra Sports Park

Don Mueang District

  • Rommani Thungsikan Park

Prawet District

  • Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s 50th Birthday Park
  • Wanadharm Park

Thawi Watthana District

  • Thawiwanarom Park

Bang Phlat District

  • Suan Luang Rama VIII Park

Lat Phrao District

  • Bueng Nam Lat Phrao Public Park

Bangkok Noi District

  • Sirindhra Botanical Garden,
  • Public Park in Commemoration of H.M. the King’s 80 Birthday

Sathon District

  • Public Park in Commemoration of H.M. the King’s 80 Birthday

Khlong Sam Wa District

  • Wareepirom Park, Khlong Sam Wa District