The 30 Parks in Bangkok to Float Your Krathong

BANGKOK — After festivities were canceled in 2016 and remained low-key for 2017, the Loy Krathong festival returns later this month with dozens of venues to celebrate in the capital.

A total of 30 parks in Bangkok will mark Loy Krathong Day on Nov. 22 by welcoming the public to float (loy) their krathong (krathong), according to the metropolitan administration.

The parks include inner-city favorites Lumphini and Benjakitti parks, as well as Wachirabenchatat Park (Suan Rot Fai), which will be open 3pm to midnight for the occasion.

The major celebrations put on by City Hall will take place at two venues: a park under the Rama VIII Bridge and at Khlong Ong Ang, where walkways have been rebuilt to improve walkability and some color added.

However, the city’s largest park – King Rama IX – and others including Queen Sirikit and Bung Nong Bon parks will not allow the public to float krathongs.

Apart from the parks, the public can gather at piers and canals or any publicly accessible waterway to float their preferably biodegradable boats.

Loy Krathong merrymakers should note that fireworks and floating lanterns remain strictly banned during the day, not to mention discharging firearms into the sky.

Here is the full list of 30 parks, by district, that will be open to public for Loy Krathong:

Pathumwan District

Lumphini Park

Chatuchak District

Chatuchak Park

Wachirabenchatat Park (Suan Rot Fai)

Lad Krabang District

Phra Nakhon Park

Her Majesty the Queen’s 60th Birthday Park

Phra Nakhon District

Saranrom Park

Santichaiprakan Public Park

Bang Kho Laem District

Public Park in Commemoration of H.M. the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday

Rommaninat Park

Thung Khru District

Thonburirom Park

Bueng Kum District

Seri Thai Park

Nawamin Pirom Park

Nong Chok District

Nong Chok Park

Khlong Toei District

Benchasiri Park

Benjakitti Park

Min Buri District

Bueng Krathiam Park

Wareepirom Park

Rattipirom Park

Ratchathewi District

Santiphap Park

Bang Khen District

Ram Indra Sports Park

Don Mueang District

Rommani Thungsikan Park

Prawet District

Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s 50th Birthday Park

Wanadharm Park

Thawi Watthana District

Thawiwanarom Park

Bang Phlat District

Suan Luang Rama VIII Park

Lat Phrao District

Bueng Nam Lat Phrao Public Park

Bangkok Noi District

Sirindhra Botanical Garden,

Public Park in Commemoration of H.M. the King’s 80 Birthday

Sathon District

Public Park in Commemoration of H.M. the King’s 80 Birthday

Khlong Sam Wa District