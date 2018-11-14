The 30 Parks in Bangkok to Float Your Krathong

BANGKOK — After festivities were canceled in 2016 and remained low-key for 2017, the Loy Krathong festival returns later this month with dozens of venues to celebrate in the capital.
A total of 30 parks in Bangkok will mark Loy Krathong Day on Nov. 22 by welcoming the public to float (loy) their krathong (krathong), according to the metropolitan administration.
The parks include inner-city favorites Lumphini and Benjakitti parks, as well as Wachirabenchatat Park (Suan Rot Fai), which will be open 3pm to midnight for the occasion.
The major celebrations put on by City Hall will take place at two venues: a park under the Rama VIII Bridge and at Khlong Ong Ang, where walkways have been rebuilt to improve walkability and some color added.
However, the city’s largest park – King Rama IX – and others including Queen Sirikit and Bung Nong Bon parks will not allow the public to float krathongs.
Apart from the parks, the public can gather at piers and canals or any publicly accessible waterway to float their preferably biodegradable boats.
Loy Krathong merrymakers should note that fireworks and floating lanterns remain strictly banned during the day, not to mention discharging firearms into the sky.
Here is the full list of 30 parks, by district, that will be open to public for Loy Krathong:
Pathumwan District
- Lumphini Park
Chatuchak District
- Chatuchak Park
- Wachirabenchatat Park (Suan Rot Fai)
Lad Krabang District
- Phra Nakhon Park
- Her Majesty the Queen’s 60th Birthday Park
Phra Nakhon District
- Saranrom Park
- Santichaiprakan Public Park
Bang Kho Laem District
- Public Park in Commemoration of H.M. the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday
- Rommaninat Park
Thung Khru District
- Thonburirom Park
Bueng Kum District
- Seri Thai Park
- Nawamin Pirom Park
Nong Chok District
- Nong Chok Park
Khlong Toei District
- Benchasiri Park
- Benjakitti Park
Min Buri District
- Bueng Krathiam Park
- Wareepirom Park
- Rattipirom Park
Ratchathewi District
- Santiphap Park
Bang Khen District
- Ram Indra Sports Park
Don Mueang District
- Rommani Thungsikan Park
Prawet District
- Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s 50th Birthday Park
- Wanadharm Park
Thawi Watthana District
- Thawiwanarom Park
Bang Phlat District
- Suan Luang Rama VIII Park
Lat Phrao District
- Bueng Nam Lat Phrao Public Park
Bangkok Noi District
- Sirindhra Botanical Garden,
- Public Park in Commemoration of H.M. the King’s 80 Birthday
Sathon District
- Public Park in Commemoration of H.M. the King’s 80 Birthday
Khlong Sam Wa District
- Wareepirom Park, Khlong Sam Wa District