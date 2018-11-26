From Pet Shop and West End, ‘80s Synth Duo Coming to Bangkok

BANGKOK — Thirty-five years after “West End Girls” became a club anthem, English synthpop veterans Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, the original Pet Shop Boys, will play Bangkok in April.

Arguably the most successful surviving duo in British music history, Tennant and Lowe, now 64 and 59 respectively, are embarking on an Asia tour announced this morning which includes a Bangkok arena date.

Part of the Super Tour, the gig will take place April 4 at Impact Exhibition Hall 5. More ticketing details will be revealed at a later date.

The duo, formed in London in 1981, is best known for hits “West End Girls,” “It’s a Sin” and an acclaimed cover of “Always on My Mind.” They last played Bangkok in 2002 before 9,000 fans at Impact Arena.