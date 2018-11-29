Jim Gaffigan to Tell Food, Fat Dad Jokes on Bangkok Stage

BANGKOK — Expect a lot of food jokes and highs and lows of fatherhood when the king of “clean” comedy brings his world tour to Bangkok next year.

For the first time, Jim Gaffigan will appear on a Bangkok stage to rhapsodize about food, his “fatness,” joy and the horror parenting five children.

Jim Gaffigan’s Quality Time Tour starts at 8pm on March 22 at Scala Cinema. Tickets start at 1,800 baht and are available online. The standalone theater is located in Soi Siam Square 1 and can be reached from BTS Siam.

Gaffigan, 52, is an actor, producer and comedian whose many shows are featured on Netflix. His face can be recognized from “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Portlandia” and “The Jim Gaffigan Show.” He’s also a New York Times best-selling author for his work “Dad is Fat.”