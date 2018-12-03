My My My! Troye Sivan to Bring His Tour to Bangkok

BANGKOK — Out and proud, a YouTuber turned pop sensation will come to his music fans in the capital next year.

Australian pop star Troye Sivan will play in Bangkok for the first time, promoting his coming-of-age album Bloom, local promoter Bec-Tero Entertainment announced Monday morning.

The concert will take place May 8 at Impact Arena Hall 9. More details will be revealed at a later date.

Sivan, 23, is a South African-born Australian singer-songwriter who rose to fame as a YouTube personality in 2012. A year later, he came out publicly via the channel, earning him a major voice among LGBT people of his generation. His best works include “Heaven,” “Youth” and “My My My!”