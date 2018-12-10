Love It When ‘The 1975’ Makes it to Bangkok Next Year

BANGKOK — Four years after rocking a Bangkok hall with a beer in one hand and a mic in the other, Matt Healy and his alt-rock folks announced their return to the capital for next year.

Confirming their awaited return, The 1975 will be performing in September in Bangkok, promoter Viji Corp announced Monday morning.

The gig will take place Sept. 13 at Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani. More ticket details will be announced at a later date.

The indie pop rock group played in Bangkok for the first time in January 2015. It is best known for their songs “Chocolate,” “Somebody Else,” “Love It If We Made It” and “Robbers.”

The band consists of Matthew Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel. The quartet was formed in Manchester, England and has released three studio albums so far. The fourth album, called “Notes on a Conditional Form,” will be released in May.