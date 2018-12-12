Bangkok to Become John Mayer Wonderland in April

BANGKOK — Got the afternoon and room for two? Discover John Mayer discovering Bangkok when the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter comes to the capital next year.

Mayer will perform in April 3 as part of his 2019 world tour, local promoter Bec-Tero Entertainment announced Wednesday morning. The venue and ticketing details will be announced at a later date.

It will mark the American artist’s first show in Thailand.

The 41-year-old guitarist – whose soft rock and melodic blues brought him fame and audiences worldwide – is best known for his songs “Your Body is a Wonderland,” “Gravity” and “Daughters.”