Bigger Bangkok Block Party Moves to Siam, MBK Skywalk

BANGKOK — For its second year, Bangkok Block Party will throw a bigger event running two days in the heart of the city.

Siam Paragon, Siam Center and the skywalk connecting Siam Discovery and MBK Center will be packed with music fans and artists at three stages for hip-hop, electronic and heavy rock.

The international lineup highlights include Chicago indie trio Autograf, Dublin hip-hop act Rejjie Snow, poetic rapper Jesse James Solomon and many more. Local acts from the former block party such as underground punk rock group The Greed and hardcore act License to Kill will headline.

Not only music, expect food, drinks, workshops and pop-up tattoo parlors.

Bangkok Block Party runs noon to midnight on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 at Siam Paragon, Siam Center and the Siam Discovery-MBK Center skywalk.

Tickets for one day are 900 baht and 1,500 baht for both days. They are available online and at BTS Skytrain ticketing booths.

The block party, led by hip-hop crew Blaq Lyte, took place for the first time earlier this year at A Square on Soi Sukhumvit 26 with more than 50 music acts.

