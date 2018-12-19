Bangkok to Surf ‘The Internet’’s Digital Era R&B Next Year

BANGKOK — Spawning from now-defunct hip-hop collective Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All, comes The Internet.

Hailing from Los Angeles, modern R&B supergroup The Internet will be coming to Bangkok in February, indie music gig promoter Have You Heard? announced Wednesday morning.

The concert will take place Feb. 21 at Voice Space, the event hall of Voice TV, on Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road. Tickets start at 1,800 baht and will be on sale on Ticketmelon from 11am on Sunday.

The Internet was founded in 2011 by Odd Future members Syd and Matt Martians. They had their major breakthrough in 2015 when their “Ego Death” was nominated for the Grammy Awards’ best urban contemporary album. Check out their “Girls,” “Special Affair” and “Come Over.”

The outfit’s name was given after Syd was amused by how his Odd Future mate answered to a reporter “I come from the internet.”