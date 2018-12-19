Bangkok’s Occult Arts Parlor ‘Maison Close’ Calling it Quits

BANGKOK — After a year of dark delights, a bar and arts space delving into taboo human appetites will close with the year.

Those who like black metal, splattercore, fetish and the occult, or just a strong ya dong cocktail; have only days to say goodbye to Maison Close before it shuts for good later this month.

Since opening the space just of Charoen Krung Road that also houses his extensive collection of art and oddities, owner Steve Bessac said business hasn’t gone as well as he expected.

“For me, I can just say that it’s hard in Bangkok, especially with the kind of art and events I’m doing,” Bessac said in a message Wednesday.

Bessac, who talked to Khaosod English earlier this year about his vision, added that it’s difficult to keep Maison Close going since he’s has to run the bar, tattoo shop and art gallery by himself.

“Maybe [I’ll] do some Maison Close events but somewhere else,” he said.

Maison Close will host a Christmas Shibari Party on Saturday, then a final closing party on Dec. 29.

