Nearly Dozen Charoen Krung Homes Ravaged by Fire

BANGKOK — About 10 residences in the city’s old quarter were destroyed in an early morning fire Wednesday.

Police were alerted at about 3am to a raging blaze on Soi Charoen Krung 87 in the capital’s Bang Kho Laem district. Residents were seen running out with their valuables, creating a scene of chaos.

Firefighters took about an hour to put out the flames. There were no reports of fatalities. A few residents were treated for smoke inhalation but no one was seriously injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, according to Col. Arun Lerdsakkaset of the Wat Phraya Krai Police Station.