With a 50KG Beaut, Tak Farmer Gives Folks Pumpkin to Talk About

TAK — A young farmer bowled over her neighbors with a Cinderella-worthy entry into a local harvest festival Wednesday.

Panadda Nakorn, 26, wowed local growers with a boulder-like, 50-kilogram pumpkin grown in the soil of her Km. 48 Tomato Farm in the Phop Phra district of Tak province. Now, she’s taking it on the road to the Phop Phra Agricultural and Red Cross Fair, where she will enter it into competition.

“This is an American breed of pumpkin that we have been trying to adapt to Phop Phra’s climate,” Panadda said. “It’s still kind of unstable.”

Panadda said the pumpkin took 90 days to grow and that since they were still trying to adjust the breed to Tak climate for two years, it doesn’t taste exceptionally sweet or rich when grown here.

Starting Friday, the public can get a gander at the giant pumpkin at the fair, which runs through Tuesday at the Phra Buddha Maharaj Kittichaloem monument.