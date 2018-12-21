All National Museums, Historical Parks Free 4 Days

BANGKOK — No plans for the long holiday yet? Consider visiting national museums and historical parks since they will waive admission fees nationwide – for everyone.

From Dec. 29 through Jan. 1, residents and tourists – Thais and foreigners – can access all national museums and historical parks for free.

In Bangkok, it means free access to several venues including the Bangkok National Museum, Royal Elephant National Museum and National Museum of Royal Barges.

There are 11 historical parks throughout the country located in as many provinces such as the old capital of Ayutthaya, ancient grounds of Sukhothai and a Khmer temple complex in Buriram. The list includes the latest park to be dedicated, the 11th-century Khmer temple Sdok Kok Thom in Sa Kaeo province which opened in March.

Free admission excludes parking fees, bicycle rentals and other costs.