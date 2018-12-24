The only one of our long reads, the things we pour dozens of hours into, to crack the Top 10 wasn’t on a weighty matter of social injustice or political furor – nope, it was something a little more universal: love, sex and marriage. Our Valentine’s Day special on the less-examined pairing of Thai men and Western women featured interviews with five such couples and went on to spawn both love-affirming fuzzies and vile nastiness in the ole’ comments hole.

Little Read, Much Work

On the flip side, here the stories we labored over intensely, debated furiously, rewrote aggressively and edited meticulously for many dozens of hours. To these, you said “meh” and withheld the clicks and shares that sustain us. But mad, we be not; rather, we’ll keep on keepin’ on because these are the topics most in need of oxygen and sunlight.

Men Killing Women at Alarming Rates, And We All Share Blame READ ARTICLE Also Read: Women Died When ‘No One Helped' Police, legal system, society fail to protect victims Cult of Misogyny Flourishes Online Toxic attitudes take cues from real world

Three stories on sexual and domestic violence, a persistent and too-common issue in Thai society with few means of eradication. As news on such violence appeared to surge, these reports explore cultural roots that enable it not only from the victims’ sides, but also former abusers’ own perspectives. The articles follow how abusers felt their actions had been justified and how it was possible to change their mindsets – turning them into activists fighting to spread awareness to as many men as they could.

Not only does this report emphasize one of the biggest challenges migrants and refugees face today, it offers a solution – online universities – that can break down barriers such as limited language proficiency, fear of being deported and poverty.

One activist dedicates her efforts to end sexual violence by educating society about one simple concept that has apparently failed to register: consent. Her platform has given voices to many victims to share their stories in this noteworthy attempt to break the taboo about sex and the culture of victim blaming.

Caving into the pressure of excelling in school, students have taken to overdosing on medication to perform in class and exams. This report examined how teenagers compromised on their health for the sake of academic success – and how it almost destroyed their social and personal lives.

A disturbing report that revealed the conditions in which an animal facility kept dogs following a nationwide campaign to take them off the streets due to a rabies scare. Khaosod English obtained photos and footage showing overcrowded pens where hundreds of diseased and dying dogs were negligently crammed, drawing outrage from the public and animals rights organizations.

Large amounts of toxic, electronics trash that were found dumped in several spots turned out to be illegal waste factories in and around Bangkok. A local community near one of the factories spewed their concerns on the lack of central policies to address the trash surge, while a special order from the ruling junta was blamed for contributing to the problem.

A PLACE OF THEIR OWN Between Poverty and Disability, Hard Lives Made Harder For developmentally disabled youth in one of Bangkok’s poorest communities, poverty compounds neglect. One school offers a place for them and promotes care over shame. For Girls, Sterilization Cast as Protection Forced sterilization is embraced as an unfortunate necessity by doctors, parents and caregivers. But it singles out girls, and advocates say other options are ignored. READ ARTICLE By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Fewer than one in 10 Thais with developmental disabilities get appropriate treatment and education. At one hectic school in the poorest part of Bangkok, an overwhelmed group of teachers does their best to give them better lives. Yet even those efforts raise questions as we learned it remains standard practice to sterilize the girls without their consent, something chalked up as either a necessary evil or easy way out for the adults.

A stunning one-third of all food produced goes not into mouths but waste bins. Supermarkets and hotels chuck away perfectly good bread and groceries while many go hungry – but a tiny food waste foundation is trying to change that.

